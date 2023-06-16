Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 22 in the fellowship hall of the church.

This is the second grill-out of the season. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, green beans, chips, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors.

All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.