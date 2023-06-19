Members of the 1963 Simon Kenton Class of East Clinton recently celebrated their 60th reunion. Pictured (from left to right): Front row, Marjorie Lindsey Huff, Margaret Reno Shawan, and Carol Long Pollock; second row, Roger Fisher, Mary Ellen DeBold Preston, Deloris Roberts Morgan, Belinda Brackney Cook, and Cheryl Custis Locke; third row, Marvin Arnold, Jim McClary, Max Thatcher, Merle Henry, and Butch Hooper. Submitted photo

The 1963 Simon Kenton Class of East Clinton celebrated its 60th reunion at Cape May Saturday evening. Simon Kenton was the final school to merge with New Vienna, and later Sabina, to form East Clinton. There were 27 members in this ‘63 Class.

The event was catered by Brian Garber. Butch Hooper gave the blessing and also facilitated members sharing about themselves. Cheryl Locke led us in an activity down memory lane about what was in style at that time.

Table decorations were orange and black graduation items and vases of white and orange carnations provided by Connie Hooper and Deloris Roberts.

Traveling the farthest was Roger Fisher of Orlando, Fla. Also attending were Norma Bennett, Craig Cook, John Locke, Sylvia Henry, Cheryl Vogel McClary, Betty Thatcher, and Irvin Pollock. The Planning Committee consisted of Cheryl Locke, Butch Hooper, Deloris Roberts, and Belinda Cook.