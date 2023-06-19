Clinton Co. Foundation awards nearly $227K in scholarships to 76 local students

The Clinton County Foundation announced that 124 scholarships were awarded from its 38 scholarship funds to 76 local students for a total of $226,986 this year.

For the second year, scholarship applicants were able to use the Foundation Scholarship Portal to easily find and apply for a scholarship in a central location, according to a news release. Student applicants answer qualifying questions and are directed to relevant scholarship opportunities.

In 2023, the Foundation saw a 20% increase in scholarship funds made available to high school seniors, and the number of awards increased year-over-year by 49%. In several cases, a student received multiple awards. The increase in scholarship funds was due in part to the creation of two new funds, the Prezzleigh Goldie Scholarship Fund and the Rick Moyer Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Gratitude to the Foundation’s development of a portal to simplify the scholarship application process was expressed by one satisfied mom. “Many, MANY thanks to the Clinton County Foundation for the organization and distribution of the generous scholarship awards and portal access. So grateful to our community that helps the kids in this community continue their education,” posted Beth Ellis, parent of East Clinton Senior, Nathan Ellis, and proprietor of Cherry Bend Pheasant Farm.

This year the Foundation will feature Clinton County students and scholarships in a special layout in the Wilmington News Journal for two Saturday editions in July. Hosted on the Clinton County Foundation website, the application process has been transformed from a once paper-heavy application process to an entirely electronic one. All documents supporting an application can be uploaded by guidance counselors and others writing recommendation letters. The 2024 Scholarship Portal will go live on Dec. 1, 2023 and remain open until March 15, 2024.

About Clinton County Foundation

The Clinton County Foundation is a nationally-accredited charitable organization that has supported local giving with trusted stewardship and advice since 1985.