Steed overpowers field at Yankee Trace with 4-shot win

Andy Steed continued Monday to put his stamp on the 2023 Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour season.

In the Yankee Trace Junior Open at the Golf Club at Yankee Trace, Steed fired an even par 72 to win by four strokes over runnerup Griff Turner.

In 13 tournaments this season in the Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour, Steed has won eight times and finished in the top five 12 times.

Steed leads the SOPGA Junior Tour player of the year standings by a wide margin.

Steed is scheduled to play Tuesday in the Mill Course Junior Open in Cincinnati.