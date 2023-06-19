Wilmington’s Kylie Fisher

BEAVERCREEK — Wilmington’s Kylie Fisher finished ninth Monday in the seventh annual U.S. High School Bowing National Championship tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Also, bowlers from Blanchester and Clinton-Massie as well as Wilmington competed in the event. They were Landon Mellinger of WHS, Braxton McFaddin of BHS and the Clinton-Massie team of Brandon Moritz, Mason Keck, Cooper Huddleson, Corvin Pittenger and Sam Massie.

A total of 20 states were represented in the tournament.

On the girls side, Fisher was joined by WHS teammates Lexus Reiley, Reagen Reese, Kiley Comberger, Tori Piatt and Lila Carter.

Wilmington was the top finishing team from Ohio in the girls team portion of the tournament. Wilmington was 15th overall with a 4,155 pinfall count.

Fisher had a four-game total of 896 on the first day of qualifying in singles competition. She was just six pins behind the overall leader.

She then totaled 1,672 through round three of the singles survivor competition but missed the top eight cut by eight pins.

A junior-to-be at WHS, Fisher was ninth her freshman year in the OHSAA Division I State Girls Bowling Championship then improved to fifth as a sophomore. The fifth-place finish earned Fisher first team All-Ohio honors.