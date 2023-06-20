The Summer Concert series returns to Wilmington this summer. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau is gearing up for an exciting summer filled with live music and community festivities as it hosts its annual Summer Concert Series and Rock the Block events.

These multi-genre musical celebrations have become a beloved tradition, drawing visitors and locals alike to enjoy quality entertainment, according to organizers.

On Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m., the band “Invincible” will take the stage on Lincoln Street near the Eagles. Fans of Pat Benatar won’t want to miss the Pat Benatar tribute, paying homage to the legendary singer. The concert promises to be a night filled with timeless hits and electrifying energy, organizers said.

As the summer heats up, the excitement continues on Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, with “Rock the Block,” a highly-anticipated event held at the vibrant intersection of Main and Sugartree in Wilmington. Attendees can expect two days of music, food, and fun, creating an unforgettable experience for all ages. Rock the Block has become a beloved highlight of the summer, attracting music enthusiasts from far and wide.

On Friday, Aug. 11, get ready for the “Battle of the Bands,” an annual event set to take place in downtown Washington Court House. Starting at 7 p.m., local musicians will compete, showcasing their talent and passion. This summer, the community will have the opportunity to enjoy this lineup of performances: “Dirty Deeds Extreme AC/DC,” “Mad Hatter,” “Sunset Blvd,” “Swivel,” “Audience of Rain,” “Dragon’s Eye,” and “Klassic DJ Service.”

Melissa A. Hedrick, executive assistant of the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, expressed her enthusiasm for these summer events: “The Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s summer Concert Series and Rock the Block has grown to be a fun-filled staple in the region and beyond. The multi-genre musical events provide a venue for quality family entertainment at no to low cost. They draw thousands of people per year who spend money at local establishments to enhance our local economy.”

Hedrick further added, “The Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau is proud to have developed events that people look forward to as part of their summer entertainment. It truly takes a village to coordinate events that help make our beautiful Clinton County stand out among the many. We thank those who assist in the mission as well as those who attend and support our events.”

For more information about the Clinton County Concert Series, Rock the Block, and other exciting events in the area, please visit their social media pages. Those interested can find them on Facebook at “Clinton County in Southwest Ohio” and “Rock the Block Wilmington.” Stay up-to-date with the latest news, lineup announcements, and event details. If you prefer to speak with someone directly, call 937-382-1965 for any questions.