The Faith Family church team of Randall Davis, Tim Hill, Brady Snyder and Devon Snyder had a 54 and finished first Monday in the Sugartree Ministries golf outing at the Majestic Springs Golf Course.
The runnerup foursome, Team Clarksville, had a 56 and consisted of Thomas Carter, Andy Copeland, Doug Fisher and Ron Cordy.
Event winners were for closest to the pin on No. 3 Mike Collins, on No. 5 Jordan Phipps, on No. 7 Andy Copeland on No. 14 Scott Siebert.
Closest to the pin on second shot winners were on No. 2 Andy Copeland and on No. 12 Thomas Carter.
The tournament’s marque sponsor was R+L Carriers.
Platinum sponsors were the Wilmington News Journal, Uetrecht Farms, Prenjers, Modern Woodmen, Fraternal Order of Police, Bush Auto, Ground Maintenance.
Gold sponsors were Pharmacy Design Group, Presby Blanket Bunch, Kingdom Ag, Bryant Ag, People’s Bank, Faith Family Church, Wilmington Church of God, Bob and Caroline Wagenseller, Dave and Nancy Miller.
The rest of the field:
61: Browning: Chris Browning, Luke Dell, Rick Dell, John Mairim
61: Lurz: Mike Lurz, John Holbrook, Eric Townsend, Shawn Misaciti
62: Bryant Ag: Mark Bryant, Brad Bambarger, Kendall Coleman, Marshall Putwood
63: Uetrecht Farms: Dan Uetrecht, Bob Hauer, Gary Angstadt
63: Family Chiropractic: Greg Pitman, Grant Pitman, Dean Rice, Scott Siebert
63:Presby 2: John Philp, Gary Bishop, Dim Hannah, Bob Gano
64: Presby 1: Dave Miller, Bruce Barrett, Mark Hess, Carl Zaycosky
65: WPD: William Foster, Dustin Engle
65: Fellowship of Praise: Wendall Gray, Mark Gross, Mike Collins, Hunter Collins
66: Prenjers: Roger Hauck, John Settlemyre, Keith Bryan, Doug Certain
66: Brothers from Another Mother: Richard Long, Mark Whiting, AnthonyWhiting, Blake Ireland
67: Kingdom Ag: Tyler Uetrecht, Jordon Phipps, Chad Fields, Spencer Running
68: Modern Woodmen: Dan Mayo, John Wirmel, John Ertel, Rubin Ertel
69: The Karen’s: Karen Huber, RJ Alkire, Bruce Cunningham, Dennis Thompson
71: Stegbauer Seeds: Eric Stegbauer, Jimmy Vanzant, Sue Zint, Brady Bumpus
71: BrightView: Michelle Ricketts, Mark Kuhns, Judy Kuhns, Frank Kuhns