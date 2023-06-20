Randall Davis (left) and Tim Hill (right) were part of the winning team along with Devon and Brady Snyder (not present for the photo). Submitted Photo Andy Copeland, Ron Cordy and Thomas Carter were members of the runnerup team with Doug Fisher (not present for photo). Submitted Photo

The Faith Family church team of Randall Davis, Tim Hill, Brady Snyder and Devon Snyder had a 54 and finished first Monday in the Sugartree Ministries golf outing at the Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The runnerup foursome, Team Clarksville, had a 56 and consisted of Thomas Carter, Andy Copeland, Doug Fisher and Ron Cordy.

Event winners were for closest to the pin on No. 3 Mike Collins, on No. 5 Jordan Phipps, on No. 7 Andy Copeland on No. 14 Scott Siebert.

Closest to the pin on second shot winners were on No. 2 Andy Copeland and on No. 12 Thomas Carter.

The tournament’s marque sponsor was R+L Carriers.

Platinum sponsors were the Wilmington News Journal, Uetrecht Farms, Prenjers, Modern Woodmen, Fraternal Order of Police, Bush Auto, Ground Maintenance.

Gold sponsors were Pharmacy Design Group, Presby Blanket Bunch, Kingdom Ag, Bryant Ag, People’s Bank, Faith Family Church, Wilmington Church of God, Bob and Caroline Wagenseller, Dave and Nancy Miller.

The rest of the field:

61: Browning: Chris Browning, Luke Dell, Rick Dell, John Mairim

61: Lurz: Mike Lurz, John Holbrook, Eric Townsend, Shawn Misaciti

62: Bryant Ag: Mark Bryant, Brad Bambarger, Kendall Coleman, Marshall Putwood

63: Uetrecht Farms: Dan Uetrecht, Bob Hauer, Gary Angstadt

63: Family Chiropractic: Greg Pitman, Grant Pitman, Dean Rice, Scott Siebert

63:Presby 2: John Philp, Gary Bishop, Dim Hannah, Bob Gano

64: Presby 1: Dave Miller, Bruce Barrett, Mark Hess, Carl Zaycosky

65: WPD: William Foster, Dustin Engle

65: Fellowship of Praise: Wendall Gray, Mark Gross, Mike Collins, Hunter Collins

66: Prenjers: Roger Hauck, John Settlemyre, Keith Bryan, Doug Certain

66: Brothers from Another Mother: Richard Long, Mark Whiting, AnthonyWhiting, Blake Ireland

67: Kingdom Ag: Tyler Uetrecht, Jordon Phipps, Chad Fields, Spencer Running

68: Modern Woodmen: Dan Mayo, John Wirmel, John Ertel, Rubin Ertel

69: The Karen’s: Karen Huber, RJ Alkire, Bruce Cunningham, Dennis Thompson

71: Stegbauer Seeds: Eric Stegbauer, Jimmy Vanzant, Sue Zint, Brady Bumpus

71: BrightView: Michelle Ricketts, Mark Kuhns, Judy Kuhns, Frank Kuhns