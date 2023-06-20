Taylor Stuckert

WILMINGTON — Starting in July, and after nearly 14 years of service to the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC), Taylor Stuckert is stepping into a new role as the executive director of the American Connection Corps (ACC), a program under the national service organization Lead for America.

Stuckert first came to work with the CCRPC in 2009 through Energize Clinton County, a non-profit he co-founded that partnered with the CCRPC to implement several economic and community development initiatives following the departure of DHL from the community, according to a news release. This included work on the Buy Local First initiative, the Clinton Community Fellows program, the Clinton County Farmers Market, and several other projects focused on economic sustainability and resiliency. This innovative work earned a 2013 National Planning Achievement Award, the highest honor from the American Planning Association.

Stuckert’s departure from the CCRPC marks the end of an era of innovative leadership in planning and community development, according to the release. His contributions to Clinton County have been invaluable, and his vision has been instrumental in helping to shape the county’s future, CCRPC officials said. Under his leadership, the CCRPC has undertaken significant projects such as the Clinton County 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the first county comprehensive plan update since 2004, comprehensive plans for both Wilmington and Blanchester, the establishment and growth of the Clinton County Land Bank, Age-Friendly Clinton County, and several other projects and initiatives.

During his tenure with the CCRPC, Stuckert has completed over 16 plans and acquired over $9 million in grant funds supporting projects ranging from new infrastructure such as roads, trails, and sidewalks to acquisition and demolition of blight. His work in establishing the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation has been particularly impactful, leveraging millions in grant funding to revitalize vacant property and stimulate nearly $5 million in new construction.

Stuckert said of his tenure that, “it has been a true honor to be able to serve my home community in this capacity for several years, and to have been given the opportunity to leave my mark in the place I hold so dear, and where my roots stretch over eight generations.”

He added that, “none of my work would have been possible without the support of the board of the CCRPC, too many individuals and leaders in the community and beyond to name, and family and friends.”

In his new role at the American Connection Corps (ACC), Stuckert will be at the helm of a program that aims to connect people to possibilities in rural communities and emerging cities. The ACC, a flagship program of Lead for America, is focused on building rural prosperity, and has already deployed a cohort of 50 intergenerational members across 16 states. With Stuckert’s leadership, the ACC is set to greatly expand the cohort size and broaden its reach nationally, according to the release.

Stuckert, a Returned Peace Corps Volunteer, said that he is excited to re-join the national service community. He said, “There are few opportunities that would cause me to leave my current position in Clinton County, and leading a national service effort focused on rural prosperity, with the team at Lead for America is one of them. I am honored to have this opportunity and grateful to Clinton County for preparing me for such a role.”

Despite his new role, Stuckert will remain a resident of Wilmington and will continue to stay involved in several local initiatives, ensuring his ongoing commitment to the community. He currently serves as trustee of Wilmington College and is a member of the advisory council of the Ohio State University Swank Program in Rural-Urban Policy, the Small Town and Rural (STAR) division and Japan-US Interest Group of the American Planning Association, and the Clinton County Trails Coalition.

Until a successor is officially named, the CCRPC will be managed by associate planner Drew DeMarsh and RPC and Land Bank Administrator Mackenzie Edison, both of whom Stuckert and the board has high confidence in their abilities in handling the daily operations and ongoing projects of the CCRPC.

For more information on Lead for America, please visit leadforamerica.org, and the American Connection Corps, visit americanconnectioncorps.org.