County to receive $5 million for road improvements

WILMINGTON — The county will receive $5 million from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.

Clinton County Engineer Jeff Linkous told the News Journal they’ve received the money for work on sections of two county roads — Antioch and Second Creek roads. The project is funded with a 10% local match.

“Roadway departures are one of the primary issues in our recent Safe Streets Plan,” said Linkous. “This project would improve our roadway safety by widening berms and shoulders, modifying ditches to have traversable slopes and adding wider edge line striping and rumble strips. These projects are also adjacent to current safety improvement projects that are addressing vertical and horizontal curves.”

According to a release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office, he and ODOT Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced $54 million in their new traffic safety projects. According to the release, the projects will specifically reduce the risk of pedestrian-involved crashes and roadway departure accidents.

“With Ohio’s new distracted driving law, we’re beginning to see drivers’ focus return to the roads, but we must also ensure that the roads themselves are structurally safe as well,” said DeWine in the release. “The infrastructure projects we’re funding today will be designed to help prevent deadly crashes.”

