WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in May:

• Brian Anthony Roberson, 53, who works at Timbertech, and Heather Nicole Travis, 40, a crew trainer, both of Wilmington.

• James Darrin Stoops II, 30, who works at John Deere, of Wilmington, and Morgan Jeannette Nelson, 25, a veterinarian assistant, of Greenfield.

• Daniel Carlos Nogueira, 38, and Christina Lynn McDonough, 47, both truckers, both of Martinsville.

• Elijah Wayne Cole, 23, an EMT, of Clarksville, and Alyssa Elaine Hickey, 20, a teacher, of Wilmington.

• TJ Ward Harris, 29, and Melissa Ann Hockett, 26, both line cooks both of Midland.

• Allison Renee Pangallo, 29, a recruiter, and Lauryn Elizabeth Farrar, 32, a project manager, both of Blanchester.

• Tanner Jordan Mick, 29, an auditor, and Jenna Alee Ault, 25, a receptionist, both of Sabina.

• Stephen Matthew Henry Simpson, 31, who works in IT, and Kayla Marie Weiss, 26, a bank teller, both of Sabina.

• David James Brewer Jr., 50, and Tonya Lee Brewer, 49, both truckers, both of Clarksville.

• Clinton Wayne Smalley, 47, a mechanic, and Susan Renee Armstrong, 50, a case worker, both of Wilmington.

• Robbie Wayne Moran, 45, retired, of New Vienna, and Sarah Joanne Fraley, 44, a caregiver, both of Wilmington.

• Cody Carl Schrock, 27, a mechanic, and Taylor Nicole Cox, 27, a medical lab scientist, both of Blanchester.

• Christopher Kevin Hamilton, 43, who works at the County Highway Department, and Nicole Marie Morrison, 36, a real estate agent, both of Wilmington.

• Hayden Hoke Thomas, 28, a football coach, and Jessie Taylor Madzia, 27, an admission counselor, both of Wilmington.

• Zackary Wyatt Day, 28, self-employed, and Caitlyn Eileen Conley, 27, a student, both of Wilmington.