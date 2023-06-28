Clinton Co. Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between June 12 and June 16:

• Ronald Krohn, 49, of Wilmington, O.V.I., receiving stolen property, sentenced to 183 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from June 13, 2023-June 12, 2024, fined $700, assessed $340 court costs. Krohn must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, must commit no further offenses for one year, and be monitored by non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $125 of the fine. Driving privileges granted effective June 27. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, no operator’s license, and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Michael Mountjoy, 58, trespassing, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Mountjoy must take part in supervised probation.

• Dawson Nace, 24, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 180 days in jail (150 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Nace must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• James Cook, 62, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (171 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Cook must take part in supervised probation and pay restitution (no amount given).

• Justin Neff, 20, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Neff must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay restitution (no amount listed).

• Kali Bartram, 25, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Bartram must take part in supervised probation, complete assessment, and any follow-up. Probation may convert to non-reporting at their discretion. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Calvin Kempton, 28, of Chillicothe, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Kempton must take part in supervised probation.

• Rebekah Koverman, 35, of Morrow, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from June 13, 2023-June 12, 2024, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Koverman must take part in reporting probation, complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $125 of the fine. Driving privileges granted effective June 27. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Mark Garrison II, 19, of Sabina, failure to comply, no operator’s license, reckless operation, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $650, assessed $170 court costs. Garrison must take part in supervised probation and complete 50 hours of community service.

• Tanisha Medley, 27, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Medley must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Noah Stern, 54, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Stern must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A head lights violation was dismissed.

• Harley Baker, 28, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (79 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Baker must take part in supervised probation.

• Brett Whaley, 38, of Washington Court House, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Whaley must take part in supervised probation, be evaluated for drug treatment, and follow up with any recommendations.

• Lindsai Camp, 36, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a falsification change. Camp must take part in no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Eddie Washington Jr., 58, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (22 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Washington must take part in supervised probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Angela Adkins, 34, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (22 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge.

• Daniel Thomas, 18, of Martinsville, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $75, assessed $170 court costs. Thomas must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. The offense was amended from a theft charge.

• Courtney Shaffer, 31, of Springfield, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Shaffer must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and take part in two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A driving under suspension-financial charge and a lights requirement violation were dismissed.

• Phillip Davis II, 18, of New Vienna, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Davis must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A head lights violation was dismissed.

• Robert Gress, 59, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gress must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. A no operator’s license charge and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Rex Burris, 61, of Sabina, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. ALS vacated. An ACDA charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Ryan Campbell, 30, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs.

• William Babcock, 18, of Blanchester, reckless operation, going 84 in a 45 mph speed zone, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Laizon Rollins, 24, of Wilmington, failure to comply, license suspended from June 14, 2023-June 13, 2024, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Rollins must take part in supervised probation.

• Brianna Casey, 23, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs.

• Raymon Villalpando, 41, of Morrow, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. A going 66 in a 55 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Jasmine Barboza, 20, of Cincinnati, going 92 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Garry Lamm, 45, of Chillicothe, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Lamm.

