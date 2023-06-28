The cast and crew of Kids & Company’s production of “The Little Mermaid JR,” which recently broke attendance records. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — The 30th-anniversary musical production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid JR” proved to be a huge success, according to organizers.

Over 700 people and children attended over two days to enjoy the show at Wilmington High School. The cast and crew of 70 members represented Wilmington, East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Blanchester, Washington Court House, Little Miami, Clermont North Eastern, Batavia, and Greenfield, plus many home-school children.

This brought many people to Wilmington who patronized local businesses while their kids were in rehearsal.

The Kids & Company 2023 season sponsors are The Galvin Family Foundation, Charles Fischer Trust Fund, Wilmington College, Bayless Legacy Fund, Phil and Vicki Snow, Wilmington Kiwanis Club, Wilmington Eagles Auxiliary #1224, Wilmington Rotary, Wilmington News Journal, Carrie Ziegler with State Farm Insurance, Becky Haines, Emily and Andrew McCoy, Cindy Camp, Judy Gano, David and Mary Ann Raizk, and many additional private donations.