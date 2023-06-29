Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Clarksville male for alleged menacing by stalking at 12:33 p.m. on June 23. According to the report, a Vernon Township female advised she was being stalked by her husband – the suspect. The incident took place at the 900 block of Fife Avenue in Wilmington/Union Township.

• Deputies arrested a 67-year-old Port Willliam male for alleged domestic violence at 6:34 p.m. on June 25 at a Walnut Street residence. According to the report, the deputies made the arrest after responding to a domestic dispute report and making an initial investigation. The report indicates the victim was the suspect’s spouse. No injuries were listed but alcohol was believed to be involved.

• At 4:09 a.m. on June 11, deputies discovered a 39-year-old Sabina/Wayne Township male was found to have a warrant out of Kentucky. The suspect was taken into custody and, according to the court records, the suspect was extradited to Kentucky.

• At 6:12 p.m. on June 24, deputies responded to a campground on State Route 350 West in Clarksville on the report of someone being bitten by a dog. The report indicates a 32-year-old Wilmington male had apparent minor injuries. A 34-year-old Cincinnati male was listed as a suspect. No further details were listed.

• At 5:56 p.m. on June 13, deputies received a theft report occurring at a job site on Orchard Road in Wilmington/Union Township. According to the report, a black dump trailer and approximately 200 feet of wire were stolen around 5 p.m. The trailer was entered into LEADS. The total value of all the stolen items was $14,000. No suspects were listed.

• At 8:46 a.m. on June 25, deputies were dispatched to a Sabina/Wilson Township residence on State Route 72 North on the report of a car being vandalized. According to the report, two tires on a vehicle – belonging to a 58-year-old female resident – were slashed. An 18-year-old New Vienna female was listed as a suspect.

• At 2:41 p.m. on June 14, deputies were dispatched to a Meadow View Lane residence in Wilmington/Liberty Township on the report of a stolen firearm. The report lists the firearm as a 9mm Taurus gun with a green frame and black slide. A 23-year-old female was listed as the victim. The firearm was entered into LEADS.

• At 4:45 p.m. on June 21, a 29-year-old Wilmington/Union Township male reported his lawnmower was stolen. The report lists a red 48” Toro Zero Turn mower as the stolen item. The mower was stolen between June 19-21.

• At 11:34 a.m. on June 16, deputies received a report of a breaking and entering occurring at the 1000 block of Oglesbee Road in Wilmington/Union Township. According to the report, a 62-year-old Union Township male advised his vehicle had been “rummaged through” and that he witnessed “the subject attempt to gain entry into the shed.” A hat was collected as evidence. No items were listed as stolen.

• At 10:35 p.m. on June 15, an 80-year-old Martinsville/Clark Township male reported his single axle trailer with a wire mesh bottom was stolen from his Maple Street residence.

