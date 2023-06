Shelley and Mark Dallas are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Submitted photo

Mark and Shelley (Curtis) Dallas, of Xenia, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 30.

Friday’s celebration will involve the Dallas family. Mark and Shelley were married on June 30, 1973 at St. Columbkille Church in Wilmington.

They have three daughters: Tricia Turner, of Waynesville, Ohio; Marissa Watson (Dan Watson), of Grass Lake, Michigan; and Marla Dallas (Rod Poor), of Celina, Ohio. They have three grandchildren: Isaiah Turner, Madalynn Watson, and Matthew Watson.