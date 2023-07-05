An excited crowd gathers under the Implement Pavilion at the Clinton County Fairgrounds to enjoy the performance by the Clinton County Community Band during the annual City of Wilmington fireworks display. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos “The Very Best Soft Ice Cream Truck” draws a long line of eager patrons at the City of Wilmington fireworks display held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Eric Stanton, director of the Clinton County Community Band, leads the talented ensemble in a performance at the City of Wilmington fireworks display held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos A stunning firework lights up the night sky during the annual City of Wilmington fireworks display at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos

WILMINGTON — The annual City of Wilmington fireworks display dazzled spectators at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Tuesday evening, marking a grand celebration of Independence Day.

The event, which drew a large crowd from the local community and beyond, featured an impressive display of fireworks and live music by the Clinton County Community Band.

As the sun began to set over the fairgrounds, families and friends eagerly gathered to secure their spots for a night of entertainment. The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and excitement as children frolicked on the fairgrounds, engaging in spirited games of Frisbee while waiting for the main event.

The Clinton County Community Band took the stage under the Implement Pavilion at 9 p.m. and performed a variety of patriotic tunes. The band’s performances provided the perfect soundtrack to a memorable evening.

Among the highlights of the event was the presence of “The Very Best Soft Ice Cream Truck,” which quickly became a center of attraction for attendees. The truck drew a long line of eager patrons craving a sweet and refreshing respite from the summer heat.

As nighttime set in at the fairgrounds, the sky illuminated with bursts of vibrant colors. Spectators cheered as the fireworks painted a stunning picture against the backdrop of the city.

As the last firework faded into the night sky, the crowd erupted into applause, expressing their gratitude to the organizers of the celebration.

Clinton County Community Band’s Set List:

The Star Spangled Banner

Miss Liberty March

America the Beautiful

Armed Forces Salute

The Liberty Bell March

Testimonials To Liberty

The Stars and Strips Forever March