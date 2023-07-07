6-under 29 wins Community at Elks

The team of Gary Bishop, Gary DeFayette, Cliff Doyle and John Faul had a 6-under par 29 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 14, 15, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

30: Don Sicurella, Gene Breckel, Jack Oney.

30: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins.

30: Fred Stern, Terry Richard, Mark Hess, Rocky Long.

31: Jack Curtis, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Mike Shaw.

31: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, John Philp, Jim Luck.

32: D Bullock, D Caplinger, B Kemp

34: Jim Doak, French Hatfield, Rusty Smethwick, Bob Vanzant.