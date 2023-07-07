Two of Gloria’s most requested recipes

Editor’s Note: Amish Cook columnist Gloria Yoder took a much-deserved week off from writing for the July 4 holiday. She will return next week. Here are two reader requested, favorite recipes this week in her place! – Kevin Williams, editor
Homemade Pizza Pockets
· 2 tablespoons yeast
· 1 /2 cup warm water
· 3 /4 cup warm evaporated milk
· 1 /4 cup oil
· 1 egg
· 1 /4 cup sugar
· 1 teaspoon salt
· 3 to 4 cups flour
· 1 pound sausage
· 1 cup pizza sauce
· Pepperoni
· Shredded cheese
· Onions
· Peppers
· Mushrooms
1. Fry sausage and add pizza sauce.
2. POCKET: Dissolve yeast in water. Add the rest of ingredients adding flour last and let rise once, till double. Then roll dough thin. Let rise again about 10 minutes.
3. FILLING: Fry sausage and add pizza sauce. Layer ingredients as you like on dough circles.. Fold in half and press shut. Bake at 350 until golden brown.
GLORIA’S BEST BISCUITS
· 2 cups flour
· 1 tablespoon baking powder
· 1 teaspoon salt
· 1 /4 cup mayonnaise
· 1 cup milk
· 1 teaspoon sugar
Instructions
1. Sift flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt.
2. Add remaining ingredients.
3. Mix till smooth and drop by tablespoons onto a greased cookie sheet or fill 12 muffin tins 2 /3 full.
4. Bake 18 to 20 minutes at 375.