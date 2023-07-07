Two of Gloria’s most requested recipes

Editor’s Note: Amish Cook columnist Gloria Yoder took a much-deserved week off from writing for the July 4 holiday. She will return next week. Here are two reader requested, favorite recipes this week in her place! – Kevin Williams, editor

Homemade Pizza Pockets

· 2 tablespoons yeast

· 1 /2 cup warm water

· 3 /4 cup warm evaporated milk

· 1 /4 cup oil

· 1 egg

· 1 /4 cup sugar

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 3 to 4 cups flour

· 1 pound sausage

· 1 cup pizza sauce

· Pepperoni

· Shredded cheese

· Onions

· Peppers

· Mushrooms

1. Fry sausage and add pizza sauce.

2. POCKET: Dissolve yeast in water. Add the rest of ingredients adding flour last and let rise once, till double. Then roll dough thin. Let rise again about 10 minutes.

3. FILLING: Fry sausage and add pizza sauce. Layer ingredients as you like on dough circles.. Fold in half and press shut. Bake at 350 until golden brown.

GLORIA’S BEST BISCUITS

· 2 cups flour

· 1 tablespoon baking powder

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1 /4 cup mayonnaise

· 1 cup milk

· 1 teaspoon sugar

Instructions

1. Sift flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt.

2. Add remaining ingredients.

3. Mix till smooth and drop by tablespoons onto a greased cookie sheet or fill 12 muffin tins 2 /3 full.

4. Bake 18 to 20 minutes at 375.