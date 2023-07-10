Elite Roofing and Construction donated labor and materials savings for the roof on the Habitat for Humanity home in Midland. Submitted article

Elite Roofing and Construction, LLC, of Hillsboro, has donated labor and substantial materials savings for the roof on the current Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County new home build in Midland, according to a news release. The business arranged for materials donation for the project with Willoughby Supply and Owens Corning.

“Owner Brandon Troyer reached out to us with interest in contributing to a Habitat home,” said Habitat Construction co-chairmen Tom McChain and Tom Matrka. “We are always fortunate in having local businesses offering services to our cause, and Elite’s involvement with this project has been fantastic. They did a beautiful and professional job and did it so quickly. We would recommend their services to others in need of roofing services.”

The current home build in Midland is Clinton County Habitat’s 46th new home in Clinton County since its inception in 1994, according to the release.

Adrien and Tonya Ayers and their family will be the “Partner Family” for the new home. They have already completed their required hours of “sweat equity” work toward the home, and will take on the no-interest mortgage with Habitat once the home is completed in the next few months.