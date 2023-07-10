The overall showmanship champions at the Clinton County Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship show were named Monday. From left to right, 2023 Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan, Senior champion goat showman and Overall Showman of Showmen Jaden Snyder, Goat showmanship sweepstakes representative Delaney Schneder, Intermediate Champion Goat Showman Kaiden Smith, Junior Champion Goat Showman Resse DeBold, Beginner Champion Goat Showman Millie Snively, and 2023 Jr. Fair King Eli Caldwell. Photos by Elizabeth Clark The overall senior showman class in action. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Claire Swindler in her beginner showmanship class. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Nicholas Strong, Larkyn Woodruff, and Levi Hughes showing in their beginner showmanship class. Photos by Elizabeth Clark

