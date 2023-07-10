Champions were named at Monday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship contest. From left to right are: 2023 Jr. Fair King Eli Caldwell, Senior champion sheep showman, sweepstakes showmanship representative, and overall showman of showmen Taylor Brown, Intermediate champion sheep showman Hayden Shumaker, Junior champion sheep showman Mackenzie Strong, and Beginner champion sheep showman Kayla Beam. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Kayla Beam, Mackenzie Strong, and Hayden Shumaker competing in the final drive for overall showman of showmen. Photos by Elizabeth Clark

