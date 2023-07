Kaliey Murphy won grand champion meat fryer at the Clinton County Jr. Fair market poultry show. Murphy is pictured with Fair King Eli Caldwell. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin The reserve champion meat fryer was named Kayla Beam. Beam is pictured with Fair King Eli Caldwell. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin

