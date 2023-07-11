News Journal File Photo

WILMINGTON — On Monday, there were several harness races that went down to the wire, including the first race of the day at the Clinton County Fair.

Barley Tricky, Randy Tharps in the sulky, went 1:58.0 to win the opener while Jeff Nisonger drove Hot Rod Hill the mile in 1:58.1 but rallied a bit too late.

In the third race, Gator Growl was last in the field over the first quarter mile but Nisonger rallied down the stretch to claim the victory.

In the fourth race, Unhinged and Neth Going both finished in 2:00.4 but Roger Hughes Jr. and Unhinged were declared the winners.

In the final race of the day, race 13, Hunkalicious ws driven to the winner’s circle by Nisonger. Brian Georges of Wilmington is the trainer and the horse is owned by Scott Hagemeyer and Dr. Lyndsay Hagemeyer of Clarksville’s Hagemeyer Farms.

In all, Nisonger drove five winners on the day.

Racing continues today with 14 races set to begin at 5 p.m.

SUMMARY

Monday Results

Race by race results with top three finishers, with driver for all three and trainer for winner. Winning time also listed.

RACE 1: OCRA 2 year colt and geldings, first division, mile pace

1-Barley Tricky (Randy Tharps, Randy Tharps)

2-Hot Rodd Hill (Jeff Nisonger)

3-Letsdothemacharena (Shawn Barker II)

1:58 time

RACE 2: OCRA 2 year old colts and geldings, second division, mile pace

1-Dancing Suds (Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday)

2-Bearcreekoutlook (Jeff Nisonger)

3-Rockntheroad (Drew Neill)

2:01.2 time

RACE 3: OCRA 3 year old colts and geldings, first division, mile pace

1-Gator Growl (Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger)

2-Boundtobefearless (Shawn Barker II)

3-Stymee Winslow (Andre Nared)

1:56.4 time

RACE 4: OCRA 3 year old colts and geldings, first division, mile trot

1-Unhinged (Roger Hughes Jr, Roger Hughes Jr)

2-Neth Going (Charles Bolen)

3-Zavian (Terry Groves)

2:00.4 time

RACE 5: OCRA 2 year old colts and geldings, first division, mile trot

1-Chipstead (Austin Hanners, Steve Carter)

2-Longing For Cash (Cody Greeno

3-Going To Mars (Michelle Caldwell)

2:05.2 time

RACE 6: OCRA 2 year old colts and geldings, third division, mile pace

1-Big Coutnry Legend (Jeff Nisonger, Robert Werner)

2-Mccardie’s Chat (Shawn Barker II)

3-Jeffrey D (Allen Woolums)

2:01.3 time

RACE 7: OCRA 3 year old colts and geldings, second division, mile pace

1-Chasing Dragons (Jeff Nisonger, Tyler Cook)

2-Stop The Clock (David Ward)

3-Too High (Drew Neill)

2:01.2 time

RACE 8: OCRA 2 year old colts and geldings, fourth division, mile pace

1-Rock The Hill (Scott Cisco, Greg Smith)

2-Stonebridge Drago (Drew Neill)

3-Jagr (Shawn Barker II)

1:59.0 time

RACE 9: OCRA 2 year old colts and geldings, second division, mile trot

1-Flash Of Fame (Roger Hughes Jr, Roger Hughes Jr)

2-Whiskey Peddler (Justin Hall)

3-Tom Swifty (David Ward)

2:04.1 time

RACE 10: OCRA 3 year old colts and geldings, second division, mile trot

1-Head Honcho Bo (Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters)

2-Spirit of Success (Ed Greeno Jr)

3-Rose Run Yakim (Emanuel Miller)

2:01.0 time

RACE 11: OCRA 2 year old colts and geldings, fifth division, mile pace

1-All Lathered Up (Austin Hanners, Steve Carter)

2-Splash Dragon (Jeff Nisonger)

3-Kb’s Well Done (Andre Nared)

2:03.0 time

RACE 12: OCRA 3 year old colts and geldings, third division, mile pace

1-Dragon Grad (Austin Hanners, Steve Carter)

2-Tide Has Turned (Marc St. Louis Jr)

3-Tt Jericho (Jeff Nisonger)

1:55.4 time

RACE 13: OCRA 2 year old colts and geldings, sixth division, mile pace

1-Hunkalicious (Jeff Nisonger, Brian Georges)

2-Dancin Scott (Roy Wilson)

3-Buttermaker (Austin Hanners)

2:01.0 time