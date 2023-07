Wilmington Police investigate a shooting incident on Norman Street Tuesday morning. John Hamilton | News Journal

WILMINGTON — A shooting incident with no injuries reported is under investigation, according to authorities.

Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Robert Wilson told the News Journal Tuesday morning that sometime overnight, an altercation occurred at a Norman Street residence, which resulted in shots being fired. No injuries were reported.

Subjects are being interviewed at this time by detectives. No further details were provided at this time.