7-under par wins senior league at Elks 797 GC

The team of Pete Fentress, Gary DeFayette, Rocky Long and Bill Ross had a seven-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had seven birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

30: Don Sicurella, Evan Slater, Cliff Doyle

31: Mike Shaw, D Bullock, Gene Breckel, Gary Bishop

32: Mark Hess, Jack Carson, Jim Doak, Dave Miller

33: Mike Gross, Dick Caplinger, Dick Mitchener, Fred Stern

33: Carl Zaycosky, Jim Luck, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner

34: Herb Johnson, Bob Kemp, French Hatfield, John Faul

38: Steve Cline, Rusty Smethwick, Jack Oney