7-under par wins senior league at Elks 797 GC

The team of Pete Fentress, Gary DeFayette, Rocky Long and Bill Ross had a seven-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
The winners had seven birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
The rest of the field:
30: Don Sicurella, Evan Slater, Cliff Doyle
31: Mike Shaw, D Bullock, Gene Breckel, Gary Bishop
32: Mark Hess, Jack Carson, Jim Doak, Dave Miller
33: Mike Gross, Dick Caplinger, Dick Mitchener, Fred Stern
33: Carl Zaycosky, Jim Luck, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner
34: Herb Johnson, Bob Kemp, French Hatfield, John Faul
38: Steve Cline, Rusty Smethwick, Jack Oney