CCHD offers new grief recovery support group

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District is offering weekly Grief Recovery Method Support Group meetings to Clinton County, according to a news release.

“Grief is defined as the conflicting feelings caused by the end or change in a familiar pattern of behavior. It is the normal and natural reaction to any change in life,” the release states.

The Grief Recovery Method is an action-based support group that guides participants through an eight-week program to assist in moving beyond death, divorce, and other losses. This program can help grievers take effective and lasting action, no matter the type of loss experienced, according to the release.

Weekly programming is scheduled to begin Aug. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the Clinton County Health District Community Room Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington.

This program is not intended to infer, provide, or replace professional therapy, counseling, or mental health services. It is about educating and supporting individuals through experiences that are unique to each of us.

To find out more about the Grief Recovery Method and register for the Support Group, you may call 937-481-2129 or visit https://www.griefrecoverymethod.com/grms/renee-quallen.