Ava Cone won the grand champion and reserve champion dairy feeder prizes at Tuesday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair dairy feeder show. From left, Wayne Ames, judge Seth Miller, and Ava Cone with her grand champion dairy feeder. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin From left, Wayne Ames, judge Seth Miller, and Ava Cone with her reserve champion dairy feeder. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin

Ava Cone won the grand champion and reserve champion dairy feeder prizes at Tuesday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair dairy feeder show. From left, Wayne Ames, judge Seth Miller, and Ava Cone with her grand champion dairy feeder.

From left, Wayne Ames, judge Seth Miller, and Ava Cone with her reserve champion dairy feeder.