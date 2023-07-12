Clinton County Fair creative arts results

The following are results from Saturday’s Clinton County Fair creative arts competitions, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:
Measuring Up Beginners
1st – Parker Webb, 2nd- Austin Bene, 3rd – Isaac Stone, 4th – Gracen Storer, 5th – Evan Hilderbrandt, 6th – Jackson Dean.
Measuring Up Senior
1st – Hudson Singer, 2nd – Darien Clouse
Making the Cut Junior
1st – Eli Anderson, 2nd – Roy Riddle
Making the Cut Senior
1st – Carter Updike, 2nd – Carolyn Koch, 3rd – William Wheeling
Nailing it Together Junior
1st – Owen Koch
Nailing it Together Senior
1st – Grady Boggs, 2nd – Quinton Smith
Finishing Up Senior
1st – Logan Miller, 2nd – Cody Crawford
Woodworking Master
1st – Rebekah Davenport
Overall – 1st Rebekah Davenport, 2nd – Logan Miller
FLOWERS AND VEGETABLES 2023
How Does Your Garden Grow
1st – Maya Murphy, 2nd – Isabella Daniels, 3rd – Laneya Nace
Grow Your Own Vegetables Jr.
1st – Jack Buckley, 2nd – Jamison Mathers, 3rd – Jacob Weinsenberger
Grow Your Own Vegetables, Sr.
1st – Warren Murphy, 2nd – Lylah Totten, 3rd – Noah Wade
Growing With the Seasons – Fruit
1st – Warren Murphy
Canning and Freezing
1st – Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd – Maya Murphy
Edible Landscapes
1st – Lydia Murphy
OVERALL GARDENING – LILLY PINKERTON
CREATIVE ARTS – Photography & Scrapbooking – Sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co.
Photography 1 – sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Company
1 – Autumn Joseph, 2nd – Kailyn Mason, 3rd – Grace Sizemore, 4th – Clifford Thomas, 5 – Anslee Seewer, 6 – Brylie Frommling
Photography 2
1st – Josey King
Mastering Photography
1st – Rianna Mueller
SCRAPBOOKING – Sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co.
Scrapbooking Junior
1st – Isabella Cullen, 2nd Maya Murphy
Scrapbooking Senior
1st – Cali Mossbarger, 2nd – Ava Wright
CREATIVE ARTS – SENIOR – Sponsored by Chester Herdsmen 4-H Club
1st – Karsyn Jamison, 2nd – Rianna Mueller
CREATIVE ARTS – JUNIOR – Sponsored by Klinginsmith Family
1st – Ellie Sizemore2nd – Marli Pirman, 3rd- Grace Sizemore, 4th – Anna Pence, 5th – Eli Watson, 6th – Austin Singer
YOU CAN QUILT SENIOR – Sponsored by Ann Foxworthy
1st place – Cali Mossbarger
SELF DETERMINED QUILTING – Sponsored by FCS Committee
1st place – Addison Swope
CAKE DECORATING
Beginner Junior
1st – Ansley Doyle & Marli Pirman, 2nd – Tinsley Swindler, 3rd – Korynn McFadden, 4th – Ava Fife, 5th – Kara Beckett, 6th – Maylin Chaney
Intermediate Junior
1st – Bethany Bazemore
Overall Cake Decorating Junior
1st – Ansley Doyle
Overall Cake Decorating Senior
Beginner Senior
1st – Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd – Christina Wisecup, 3rd – Cassidy Watts
Intermediate Senior
1st – Audrey Wilson
Advance Senior
1st – Emma Riddle, 2nd – Aubrie Panetta
Overall Cake Decorating Senior – Emma Riddle
CROPS
Corn Gallon
1st – Zeb Motsinger, 2nd – Kailyn Mason, 3rd – Mitchell Ellis, 4th – Cortney Parker, 5th – Aiden Motsinger, 6th – Hannah Scott
Corn (3 Stalks)
1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Ayden Motsinger, 3rd – Mac Sodini, 4th – Wade Smith, 5th – Zeb Motsinger
Hay Alfalfa
1st – Owen Smith, 2nd – Wade Smith
Hay Mixes
1st – Elliot Pell, 2nd – Eli Pell
Soybeans (gallon)
1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Cortney Parker, 3rd – Zeb Motsinger, 4th – Ayden Motsinger, 5th – Wade Smith, 6th – Jacob Scott
Soybeans (5 stalk)
1st – Mac Sodini, 2nd – Zeb Motsinger, 3rd – Mitchell Ellis, 4th – Wade Smith, 5th – Ayden Motsinger
Specialty Crop
1st – Eli Pell, 2nd – Elliot Pell
Wheat ( Gallon)
1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Jacob Scott, 3rd – Courtney Parker, 4th – Hannah Scott, 5th – Wade Smith
OVERALL CROP/SWEEPSTAKES AWARD – Mitchell Ellis – Corn Stalk
SEWING CHALLENGE
Beginner
1st – Samantha Wilson, 2nd – Myla Olds Stewart
Advance
1st – Addison Swope, 2nd – Skylar Carson, 3rd – Jenna Hanlon
COOKING CHALLENGE
Beginner
1st – Addisyn Uhrig, 2nd – Ava Cone, 3rd – Korynn McFadden, 4th – Noah Delgado, 5th – Arabella Boris, 6th – Emma Bean
Intermediate
1st – Lilly Pinkerton, 3nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Gracelynn Boggs
Advance
1st – Danica Henderson, 2nd – Jenna Hanlon, 3rd – Addison Swope