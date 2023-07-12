Clinton County Fair creative arts results

The following are results from Saturday’s Clinton County Fair creative arts competitions, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:

Measuring Up Beginners

1st – Parker Webb, 2nd- Austin Bene, 3rd – Isaac Stone, 4th – Gracen Storer, 5th – Evan Hilderbrandt, 6th – Jackson Dean.

Measuring Up Senior

1st – Hudson Singer, 2nd – Darien Clouse

Making the Cut Junior

1st – Eli Anderson, 2nd – Roy Riddle

Making the Cut Senior

1st – Carter Updike, 2nd – Carolyn Koch, 3rd – William Wheeling

Nailing it Together Junior

1st – Owen Koch

Nailing it Together Senior

1st – Grady Boggs, 2nd – Quinton Smith

Finishing Up Senior

1st – Logan Miller, 2nd – Cody Crawford

Woodworking Master

1st – Rebekah Davenport

Overall – 1st Rebekah Davenport, 2nd – Logan Miller

FLOWERS AND VEGETABLES 2023

How Does Your Garden Grow

1st – Maya Murphy, 2nd – Isabella Daniels, 3rd – Laneya Nace

Grow Your Own Vegetables Jr.

1st – Jack Buckley, 2nd – Jamison Mathers, 3rd – Jacob Weinsenberger

Grow Your Own Vegetables, Sr.

1st – Warren Murphy, 2nd – Lylah Totten, 3rd – Noah Wade

Growing With the Seasons – Fruit

1st – Warren Murphy

Canning and Freezing

1st – Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd – Maya Murphy

Edible Landscapes

1st – Lydia Murphy

OVERALL GARDENING – LILLY PINKERTON

CREATIVE ARTS – Photography & Scrapbooking – Sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co.

Photography 1 – sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Company

1 – Autumn Joseph, 2nd – Kailyn Mason, 3rd – Grace Sizemore, 4th – Clifford Thomas, 5 – Anslee Seewer, 6 – Brylie Frommling

Photography 2

1st – Josey King

Mastering Photography

1st – Rianna Mueller

SCRAPBOOKING – Sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co.

Scrapbooking Junior

1st – Isabella Cullen, 2nd Maya Murphy

Scrapbooking Senior

1st – Cali Mossbarger, 2nd – Ava Wright

CREATIVE ARTS – SENIOR – Sponsored by Chester Herdsmen 4-H Club

1st – Karsyn Jamison, 2nd – Rianna Mueller

CREATIVE ARTS – JUNIOR – Sponsored by Klinginsmith Family

1st – Ellie Sizemore2nd – Marli Pirman, 3rd- Grace Sizemore, 4th – Anna Pence, 5th – Eli Watson, 6th – Austin Singer

YOU CAN QUILT SENIOR – Sponsored by Ann Foxworthy

1st place – Cali Mossbarger

SELF DETERMINED QUILTING – Sponsored by FCS Committee

1st place – Addison Swope

CAKE DECORATING

Beginner Junior

1st – Ansley Doyle & Marli Pirman, 2nd – Tinsley Swindler, 3rd – Korynn McFadden, 4th – Ava Fife, 5th – Kara Beckett, 6th – Maylin Chaney

Intermediate Junior

1st – Bethany Bazemore

Overall Cake Decorating Junior

1st – Ansley Doyle

Overall Cake Decorating Senior

Beginner Senior

1st – Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd – Christina Wisecup, 3rd – Cassidy Watts

Intermediate Senior

1st – Audrey Wilson

Advance Senior

1st – Emma Riddle, 2nd – Aubrie Panetta

Overall Cake Decorating Senior – Emma Riddle

CROPS

Corn Gallon

1st – Zeb Motsinger, 2nd – Kailyn Mason, 3rd – Mitchell Ellis, 4th – Cortney Parker, 5th – Aiden Motsinger, 6th – Hannah Scott

Corn (3 Stalks)

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Ayden Motsinger, 3rd – Mac Sodini, 4th – Wade Smith, 5th – Zeb Motsinger

Hay Alfalfa

1st – Owen Smith, 2nd – Wade Smith

Hay Mixes

1st – Elliot Pell, 2nd – Eli Pell

Soybeans (gallon)

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Cortney Parker, 3rd – Zeb Motsinger, 4th – Ayden Motsinger, 5th – Wade Smith, 6th – Jacob Scott

Soybeans (5 stalk)

1st – Mac Sodini, 2nd – Zeb Motsinger, 3rd – Mitchell Ellis, 4th – Wade Smith, 5th – Ayden Motsinger

Specialty Crop

1st – Eli Pell, 2nd – Elliot Pell

Wheat ( Gallon)

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Jacob Scott, 3rd – Courtney Parker, 4th – Hannah Scott, 5th – Wade Smith

OVERALL CROP/SWEEPSTAKES AWARD – Mitchell Ellis – Corn Stalk

SEWING CHALLENGE

Beginner

1st – Samantha Wilson, 2nd – Myla Olds Stewart

Advance

1st – Addison Swope, 2nd – Skylar Carson, 3rd – Jenna Hanlon

COOKING CHALLENGE

Beginner

1st – Addisyn Uhrig, 2nd – Ava Cone, 3rd – Korynn McFadden, 4th – Noah Delgado, 5th – Arabella Boris, 6th – Emma Bean

Intermediate

1st – Lilly Pinkerton, 3nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Gracelynn Boggs

Advance

1st – Danica Henderson, 2nd – Jenna Hanlon, 3rd – Addison Swope