Real Estate transactions

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Kimberly L. Hatten to Maria and Gabriel Ibarra *SD, 4108 S SR 72, Wayne Township.

Chad M. Parker to Katelyn Odle, 468 SR 28, Jefferson Township.

Catherine Borror to Thomas E. Fox, 152 N. Broadway St., Midland.

James Hacker and Celeste Harris *SD to Theodore and Kayla Roy Simpson *SD, 109 Orchard View Lane, Blanchester.

Carothers Holding Inc, an Ohio Corporation to NJC Holdings LLC, 36 N. South St., Wilmington.

Cloyd D. and Brenda L. Watson *SD to Brenda L. Watson, 8128 E. SR 28, Clark Township.

Bruce A. and Kathy J. Haggerty *SD to Kathy J. Haggert, 1116 Ventura Drive, Union Township.

Lori L. Riley *LE to Nancy A. Wical to Lori L. Riley, 320 San Mar Gale Road, Sabina.

Nita and Jacob S. Lambert to Christopher W. Courtney R. Hollon *SD, 446 Thorne Ave., Wilmington.

Redbud Transformations LLC 1/4 INT and RTLM Properties LLC 3/4 INT to Rebecca E. Rose, 93 Sugartree St., Clarksville.

Chiou-Jeu Chuang to Blue Infinity LLC, Old SR 73, Union Township.

Nelson P. and Vickie R. Jackson *SD to Vickie R. Jackson, 200 McJunkin Rd., Marion Township.

Stephen M. and Holly Ashmore *SD to Ashley Stroud and Matthew Iacobucci *SD, 752 Rombach Ave., Wilmington.

CED Properties LLC to Richard J. III and Angela I Boll *SD, 75 Church St., Richland Township.

Stewart Alan Wright to Philip L. and Tonya M. Dillon *SD, 143 N. Wood St., Wilmington.

Nathan Rabine to Sydney R. Hall to Calob B. Manor, 84 Rice Dr., New Vienna.

G & L Development LLC to Jennifer B. Hursey, 688 Olivers Trail, Adams Township.

Lesley Trabeaux and Derek Wininger *SD to Chad Ellis, 2849 SR 22 3, Union Township.

Jane L. McCormick to Jackie Ditmer, 1065 Peggy Lane, Wilmington.

Dave West Farm Trust to Terrence Colt and Molly Elizabeth West *SD, 0 Townsend Road, Clark Township.

Debra Fontaine to Mark and Diane Bramel Trust, 471 Olivers Trail, Adams Township.

E. Carol Rich to Chad Christopher Jarvis Jr., 5242 Ash Grove Ave., Blanchester.

Tina Noble and David Shrewsbury *SD to Mark D. and Sara E. Covel *SD, 960 SR 380, Chester Township.

ERS Wilmington Properties LLC to Prairie Gardens Limited Partnership, 274 Prairie Ave., Wilmington.

Streber Properties LLC to Jesse W. Doyle RT, 102 Union St., Sabina.

Paul and Lorrie Reynolds *SD to Jessica M. Blake and Nicholus Z. McDowell *SD, 529 Mill St., Blanchester.

Loraine D. and Ron Watters *SD to Paul and Lorrie Reynolds *SD, 1720 Reeder Road, Vernon Township.

Gilbert A. Doughman to Chief B Enterprises LLC, 6252 SR 28, Clark Township.

Bonnie Lou Smith to Tom Smith, 106 Cox Road, Wayne Township.

Adam P. III and Andrea D. Popson to Andrea D. Popson, 278 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington.

Roger Applegate to Thomas K. and Lori D. Applegate, 524 Oakridge Road, Wilmington.

Jeanene Dressler to Leonard J. Dressler, 298 Louise St., Wilmington.

Friends Community Housing Inc. to Prairie Gardens Limited Partnership, 455 S. Mulberry St., Wilmington.

Tissandier Construction LLC to Eric R. and Carla R. Sanders *SD, 319 Walnut St., Blanchester.

William Rumpke Jr. FRLT to David and Deborah Bauer *SD, 2063 Reeder Rd., Vernon Township.

Glenda F. Thompson to Alyssa South, 597 Grand Ave., Sabina.

Robert L. and Roberta V. Curry to Robert L. Curry, 1444 Oak Grove Rd., Clark Township.

Julie Bolton to William Welsch Jr. and Heather Thorne *SD, 52 E. Vine St., Wilmington.

Jondra K. Allen to Double E. Properties LLC, 442 N. Wood St., Wilmington.

Hazel Hoffer to Emma Leigh Bicknell and Preston Justice Huff *SD, 995 Linhof Rd., Wilmington.

Guy E. and Viola M. Riddle Trust to Daniel and Mireille Weese, 218 and 228 Sherman St., Sabina.

Alogla Homes LLC to Tiffany Eads, 120 Cobble Stone Lane, Clarksville.

Mark E. Fleckenstein to Christopher R. and Shannon Hacker *SD, 148 Green View Court, Liberty Township.

Shayne and Jodi M. Huffman *SD to Jodi M. Huffman, 499 Silverado Dr., Wilmington.

Reed T. and Elizabeth S. Carey *SD to Relp RLT, Bennett Road, Union Township.

William Rumpke to Matt Thompson, 21 S. High St., Martinsville.

Brandon M. and Renee F. Howard *SD to Timothy Ellis, 359 Curtis Dr., Wilmington.

Maynard M. Storer to Elm Companies LLC, 72 Applegate St., Wilmington.

Roy L. Hickey to 11B Construction LTD, 508 E. Center St., Blanchester.

Cherle L. Jones to Bryan and Melinda Siegel *SD, 344 Lynchburg Road, Jefferson Township.

Joseph R. Wilson and Mackenzie L. Yocham to Ryan D. Lemon, 1525 Antioch Rd., Green Township.

Donna S. Morgan to Justin Adam Sharp, 1432 N. SR 133, Blanchester.

Faith Morgensen to Cameron L. Treat, 101 Vine St., Jefferson Township.

Joanna Lee Massie, Jack Eugene and James Merrill Stacey to Dwayne Edward and Kimberly Jane DeWeese, 0 Farmers Road, Washington Township.

Mark E. and Lisa J. Henderson *SD to Mark E. and Lisa J. Henderson RLT, 4852 SR 350, Clark Township.