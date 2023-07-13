WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Jr. Fair was alive with imagination and enthusiasm on Wednesday as the Small Animal and Cage Decoration Show took center stage.
Young participants showcased their creativity and knowledge, transforming their cages into captivating displays — from Hawaiian-themed setups to Christmas-inspired designs that echoed the fair’s festive theme.
Each participant brought their unique touch, with an array of creative themes on display. Some cages transported onlookers to tropical paradise with vibrant Hawaiian decor, complete with colorful flowers. Others embraced the holiday spirit with Christmas-themed arrangements that dazzled with ornaments and garlands. The bedding in the Christmas-themed cage was white to resemble snow.
In addition to the visual delight, the show incorporated an interview segment that put participants’ knowledge of their animals to the test. The young enthusiasts impressed the judges with their understanding of their pets’ needs, characteristics, and care. Cats, guinea pigs, and hamsters were among the small animals present, each accompanied by their caretakers.
As the participants shared insights about their animals, the audience witnessed the depth of their bond and the dedication they had put into preparing for the event.
The event concluded with the judges deliberating to determine the winners. First place winners were Lydia Murphy, Jalynn Foster, Owen Koch, Elijah Anderson, Ava Wright and Carolyn Koch.
The Small Animal and Cage Decoration Show provided a platform for children to showcase their creativity, express their love for their pets, and learn more about responsible pet ownership.