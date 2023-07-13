A judge engages in an interview with a young participant, pictured with her cat, during the Small Animal and Cage Decoration Show at the Clinton County Fair. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos A Hawaiian-themed cat cage, with its vibrant decorations, transporting attendees to a tropical paradise during the Small Animal and Cage Decoration Show at the Clinton County Fair on Wednesday. A Buckeye bunny cage with an innovative design was also on display. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos A young boy gazes affectionately at his beloved guinea pig in a meticulously decorated cage during the Small Animal and Cage Decoration Show at the Clinton County Fair. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos First place winners, from left to right: Lydia Murphy, Jalynn Foster, Owen Koch, Elijah Anderson, Ava Wright, and Carolyn Koch, who is also the 2023 FCS Ambassador, from Wednesday’s show. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Some examples of the wonderfully decorated cages for cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, and rabbits at Wednesday’s show. Photos by Elizabeth Clark

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Jr. Fair was alive with imagination and enthusiasm on Wednesday as the Small Animal and Cage Decoration Show took center stage.

Young participants showcased their creativity and knowledge, transforming their cages into captivating displays — from Hawaiian-themed setups to Christmas-inspired designs that echoed the fair’s festive theme.

Each participant brought their unique touch, with an array of creative themes on display. Some cages transported onlookers to tropical paradise with vibrant Hawaiian decor, complete with colorful flowers. Others embraced the holiday spirit with Christmas-themed arrangements that dazzled with ornaments and garlands. The bedding in the Christmas-themed cage was white to resemble snow.

In addition to the visual delight, the show incorporated an interview segment that put participants’ knowledge of their animals to the test. The young enthusiasts impressed the judges with their understanding of their pets’ needs, characteristics, and care. Cats, guinea pigs, and hamsters were among the small animals present, each accompanied by their caretakers.

As the participants shared insights about their animals, the audience witnessed the depth of their bond and the dedication they had put into preparing for the event.

The event concluded with the judges deliberating to determine the winners. First place winners were Lydia Murphy, Jalynn Foster, Owen Koch, Elijah Anderson, Ava Wright and Carolyn Koch.

The Small Animal and Cage Decoration Show provided a platform for children to showcase their creativity, express their love for their pets, and learn more about responsible pet ownership.