8-under par easy winner at Elks 797 GC

The team of Gary DeFayette, French Hatfield, Jim Jones and Mike Shaw had an easy victory Thursday at the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. Their 8-under par won by four strokes.

The rest of the field:

32: Mike Gross, Bill Ross, Jim Luck.

32: Mark Hess, Jack Carson, Don Sicurella.

33: Rocky Long, John Faul, Kathy Keltner, Fred Stern.

33: D Bullock, Cliff Doyle, Jim Doak, Jeff Watkins.

34: Eric Keltner, Dick Caplinger, Gary Bishop.

35: Jack Oney, Dick Mitchener, Rusty Smethwick, Herb Johnson.