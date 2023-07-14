Gabby Woods and Doug Ledford at Walnut Grove Country Club in Beavercreek following Thursday’s competition. Submitted Photo

Gabby Woods has qualified for the United States Golf Association’s top amateur women’s golf tournament next month in California.

Woods tied for first Thursday at a qualifying tournament at Walnut Grove Country Club in Beavercreek to earn one of 156 spots in the USGA Women’s Amateur golf tournament Aug. 7-13 at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

“For me, personally … it hasn’t really set in yet,” said Woods, a Clinton-Massie High School graduate. “From an individual standpoint, it’s probably the biggest thing I’ve accomplished. Thinking about how many people qualify for this tournament from a world basis, I’m seeing that it’s a pretty big deal.”

There will be 156 golfers from all over the world playing in the US Women’s Amateur. The field plays 18 holes of stroke play Aug. 7-8. The top 64 advance to match play. The 36-hole championship match is set for Aug. 13. In all, the winner has the potential to play nine 18-hole rounds over seven days.

But it’s all worth it. The winner gets a gold medal and custody of the Robert Cox Trophy for one year. They are exempt from qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, the next 10 U.S. Women’s Amateurs, if eligible, an invitation from the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and likely exemptions from LPGA majors Chevron Championship, AIG Women’s British Open and Amundi Evian Championship.

Doug Ledford, East Clinton High School graduate and former club pro at Snow Hill Country Club, caddied for Woods.

Woods is sponsored this summer by ERC (Epoxy Resinous Cleaners) and the Day family.

On Thursday, Woods carded a 2-under par 70, shooting 35 on the front nine and 35 on the back nine. She was 2-under through eight holes then bogeyed Nos. 9 and 10 to fall back to even par.

Ledford made certain Woods didn’t carry the back-to-back bogeys with her over the final eight holes.

“I told her you’re even par through 10 holes and you haven’t driven it very good,” he said. “You now have a seven, eight hole tournament.”

Said Woods, “Basically those two holes were just two bad driver swings off the tee. I’ve done that enough in my career to know to stay calm. You have to push through mentally and physically. Having Doug there with me to caddy helps me push through.”

Woods birdied three of the final eight holes (13, 16, 18) and bogeyed 17 to finish at 70 and tied for first.

