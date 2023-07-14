OSHP: Blan man not injured in 3-vehicle fatal crash

WARREN COUNTY — A Blanchester man was involved in a Thursday night three-vehicle fatal crash on State Route 73, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 9:42 p.m., James Dobbins, 23 of Springboro, was riding a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle traveling west on State Route 73. According to OSHP, a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, driven by Joshua Johnson, 26, of Lebanon, turned west onto State Route 73 from Carter Drive and Dobbins’s vehicle struck the left rear of Johnson’s vehicle.

As a result of the initial crash, Dobbins’s vehicle traveled over the center-line and was struck head-on by an oncoming 2023 Jeep Wagoneer, driven by James Cramton, 44, of Blanchester, who was heading east on State Route 73.

Dobbins died from his injuries at the scene, according to OSHP. Neither Cramton or Johnson sustained injuries in the accident.

Dobbins was wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash, OSHP officials said.

Waynesville Police Department, Clearcreek Township Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesville Township Fire and EMS, and Ohio Department of Transportation provided assistance during this incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Lebanon Post.