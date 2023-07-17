Clinton Co. Jr. Fair goat show results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair market goat show results from Wednesday, July 12 are as follows:

Class 2 – Dairy Market Goats

1st – Taryn Allen, 2nd – Drake McKibben, 3rd – Taryn Allen, 4th – Laneya Nace, 5th – Drake McKibben, 6th – Braxton Grier

Class 3

1st – Carson Henry, 2nd – Cory Kidd, 3rd – McKinzey DeBord, 4th – McKinzey DeBord, 5th – Shaleigh Duncan,

6th – Gregary Achtermann

CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT – CARSON HENRY

RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT – CORY KIDD

Class 4 – Weather Dam

1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Sophia Purvis, 3rd – Millie Snively, 4th – Alia Hester, 5th – Nicholas Strong, 6th – Cali Mossbarger

Class 5

1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Elle Dunham, 3rd – Lucas Cochran, 4th – Zoey Purvis, 5th – Addisyn Uhrig, 6th -Isaac Newberry

Class 6

1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Sydney Bennett, 3rd – Kaiden Smith, 4th – Taylor Collett, 5th – Ian Dunham, 6th – Taylor Collett

CHAMPION WETHER DAM – SYDNEY SCHNEDER

RESERVE CHAMPION WETHER DAM – DELANEY SCHNEDER

Class 7 Start Up Program

1st- Brylie Frommling, 2nd – Lola Dallas, 3rd – Mary Peters, 4th – Colton Young, 5th – Bryson Lamb, 6th – Addison Morsie

CHAMPION STARTUP PROGRAM – BRYLIE FROMMLING

RESERVE CHAMPION STARTUP PROGRAM – LOLA DALLAS

Class 8 – Homegrown Market Goats

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Elle Dunham, 3rd – Riley Binkley, 4th – Ava Hester, 5th – Alia Hester, 6th – Kella Smith

GRAND CHAMPION HOMEGROWN MARKET GOATS – KAIDEN SMITH

RESERVE CHAMPION HOMEGROWN MARKET GOATS – ELLE DUNHAM

Class 9 – Division 1 Market Goats

1st – Kylie Woodruff, 2nd – Kensley Binkley, 3rd – Kennadi Burton, 4th – Rianna Mueller, 5th – Scarlett Patterson,

6th – Stormie Stroud

Class 10

1st – Sophia Purvis, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Riley Binkley, 4th – – Donaven Dalton, 5th – Madison Harris,

6th – Isaac Newberry

Class 11

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Olivia Strong, 4th – Lillian Stroud, 5th – Liam Burton, 6th – Brian White

Class 12

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Loren Kirby, 3rd – Alia Hester, 4th – Aisley Czaika, 5th – Aubrianna Morsie, 6th – Julianna Purtee

GRAND CHAMPION DIVISION ONE – JAYDEN SNYDER

RESERVE CHAMPION DIVISION ONE – KYLIE WOODRUFF

Class 13 – Division 2 Market Goats

1st – Owen Stingley, 2nd – Addisyn Uhrig, 3rd – Madison Harris, 4th – Crosley Webb, 5th – Adain Philpot, 6th – Carlie Panetta

Class 14

1st – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Gage Hughes, 3rd – Jillian Arledge, 4th – Donaven Dalton, 5th – Isabella Coates, 6th – Luke Robinson

Class 15

1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Jaden Snyder, 3rd – Madison Harris, 4th – Ava Hester, 5th – Kaydence Beam,

6th – Shelby Robinson

Class 16

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Sydney Bennett, 3rd – Lola Dallas, 4th – Gage Hughes, 5th – Cali Mossbarger, 6th – Katie Curry

GRAND CHAMPION DIVISION II – DELANEY SCHNEDER

RESERVE CHAMPION DIVISION II – JESSEE STEWART

Class 17 – Division 3 Market Goats

1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Kylie Woodruff, 3rd – Larkin Woodruff, 4th – Levi Hughes, 5th – Lucas Cochran, 6th – Kella Smith

Class 18

1st – Millie Snively, 2nd – Taylor Collett, 3rd – Brody Webb, 4th – Claire Wilson, 5th – Holden Bare, 6th – Kimberly Hurst

Class 19

1st – Audrey Wilson, 2nd – Jayden Snyder, 3rd – Kendall DeBold, 4th – Sydney Bennett, 5th – Carlie Panetta

Class 20

1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Katie Curry, 3rd – Riley Binley, 4th – Peyton Brewer, 5th – Loren Kirby, 6h – Cassidy Peters

GRAND CHAMPION DIVISION III – AUDREY WILSON

RESERVE CHAMPION DIVISION III – REESE DEBOLD

Class 21 – Division 4 Market Goats

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Owen Stingley, 3rd – Brylie Frommling, 4th – Colton Young, 5th – Kella Smith, 6th – Hailey Brock

Class 22

1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Elizabeth Schiff, 3rd – Kaydence Beam, 4th – Julianna Partee, 5th – Holden Bare, 6th – Kimber Seaman

Class 23

1st – Kale Boeckmann, 2nd – Kaiden Smith, 3rd- Elle Dunham, 4th – Mackenzie Strong, 5th – Addyson Beckett,

6th – Loren Kirby

Class 24

1st – Kale Boeckmann, 2nd – Katie Curry, 3rd – Kara Beckett, 4th – Kimber Seaman, 5th – Reese Williams, 6th -Chance Young

DIVISION IV RESERVE CHAMPION – KALE BOECKMANN

OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT – DELANEY SCHNEDER

OVERALL RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET GOAT – LANDREE STUMP