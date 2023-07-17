Board of Elections to hold emergency meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, July 19 at 8:30 a.m. to discuss personnel issues and any other business that comes before the board.The meeting will be held at the Clinton County Board of Elections, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Ste, 4, Wilmington.

Wilmington City Schools BOE to hold meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 24 at 7:15 a.m. The meeting will be held in the board room at the WCS District Office, located at 341 Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on July 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on July 26 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Clinton Co. SWCD to host annual meeting

The Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting the 2023 Annual Meeting on Aug. 23 at McCoy’s Reception Hall at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Meal tickets are $15 and reservations can be made by calling 937-382-2461. The SWCD will also conduct its election for supervisor and will present its 2023 Coblentz Scholarship winner. If you are interested in running for the Board of Supervisors, please call 937-382-2461. Election for Board of Supervisors will run concurrently.

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.