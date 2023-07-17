David and Pauletta (Hendee) Harp are celebrating their 60th anniversary. Submitted photo

The family of David and Pauletta (Hendee) Harp are planning an open house in celebration of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary.

Being high school sweethearts, the Harps were married on the evening of July 26, 1963. Paul Jones, minister of the Hillsboro Church of Christ, officiated. Gray Harp, brother of the groom, served as best man, and Pat Harp, sister-in-law to the groom, served as the bride’s matron of honor. A wedding reception was held at the home of the bride’s parents.

Raised in Highland County, the couple are both graduates of Lynchburg High School. After losing their home in the 1974 Xenia tornado, the couple rebuilt in Wilmington where they raised their three children: Debbie (Rod) Bryant, Danny (Melissa) Harp, and Dixie (Todd) Hazelbaker. The Harps continue to reside in Wilmington.

The open house celebration will take place from 1-4 p.m. this Saturday, July 22 at the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington, located at 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend.

The couple requests no gift, but would very much enjoy seeing family, friends, and acquaintances at the event.