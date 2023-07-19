Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, far right, talks to locals and officials on Wednesday morning regarding State Issue 1 at Kairos Coffee in Wilmington. This proposed amendment on the Aug. 8 special election ballot aims to elevate the standards required to qualify for and pass amendments to Ohio’s constitution. Also this week, LaRose, a Republican, launched a bid for the U.S. Senate, joining GOP efforts to try to unseat Democrat Sherrod Brown next year.

John Hamilton | News Journal