Wilmington code enforcement reports

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or Tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension. When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.

If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.

Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833.

Annen Vance Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington

July 1-15 Activity Summary

Inspections Performed- 37

Complaints Received- 12

New Violations Opened- 16

New Cases Opened- 17

Cases Closed- 13

Total Open Cases- 181

July 1-15 Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)

Case# 4983, 07/10/2023, 950 Southridge Ave, 1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance/1709.01(c)- Vacant Structures & Land/1709.03(b)-Protective treatment/1709.03(g)- Roofs & Drainage/1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4984, 07/10/2023, 854 W. Locust St, 547.02(b)-Removal of Dead or Diseased Trees, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4985- 07/10/2023, 540 Cross Creek Cir, 925.07- Containers to be Removed/925.12- Bulk Pick-Up Requirements, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4986, 07/10/2023, 63 Woodview Dr, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4988, 07/10/2023, 572 Bernice St, Tree Trimming Notice Sent

Case# 4989, 07/10/2023, 596 Bernice St, Tree Trimming Notice Sent

Case# 4990, 07/10/2023, 605 Mead St, Tree Trimming Notice Sent

Case# 4868, 05/08/2023, 141 W. Locust St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Posted at Property

Case# 4130, 02/04/2021, 800 S. South St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicles Public Nuisance/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles- Prohibitions/1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance/1141.01- Junk Yard/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Submitted to City Prosecutor

Case# 4992, 07/11/2023, 834 W. Locust St, 1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance, First Notice-Sent

Case# 4993, 07/11/2023, 819 E. Columbus St, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Parking Prohibitions- Front and Side Yard, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4970, 06/22/03, 74 Newham St, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles- Prohibitions, Second Notice Sent. Violation 547.03(a)- Trimming of Trees has been closed. Thank you.

Case# 4863, 05/08/2023, 262 N. Mulberry St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Posted at Property

Case# 4847, 04/18/2023, 371 N. Mulberry St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Posted at Property

Case# 4139, 03/16/2021, 889 Rombach Ave, FINAL PRE-TRIAL -1308.01(a)- Public Nuisance/ 1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(p) Doors, TRIAL DATE- 08/11/2023

Case# 4140, 03/18/2021, 873 Rombach Ave, FINAL PRE-TRIAL- 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(d)- Structural Members, TRIAL DATE- 08/11/2023

Case# 4306, 09/10/2021, 262 N. Mulberry St, FINAL PRE-TRIAL- 1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance/1308.01(h)- Public Nuisance/1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(E)- Foundation Walls/1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment/1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage/1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards, TRIAL DATE- 08/11/2023

Case# 4335, 11/22/2021, 135-141 W. Locust St FINAL PRE-TRIAL- 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, TRIAL DATE- 08/11/2023

Case# 4336, 11/22/2021, 129 W. Locust St, FINAL PRE-TRIAL- 1308.01(d)- Public Nuisance/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment/1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage /1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards, TRIAL DATE- 08/11/2023

Case# 4310, 09/15/2021, 237 N. Lincoln St, FINAL PRE-TRIAL- 1308.01(d)- Public Nuisance/1709.03(E)- Foundation Walls/1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards/1701.08(a)(1)- Unsafe Structure, TRIAL DATE- 08/11/2023

Case# 4313, 09/15/2021, 180 Columbus St, FINAL PRE-TRIAL- 1308.01(d)- Public Nuisance/1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards/1701.08(a)(1)- Unsafe Structure/1701.08(a)(2)- Unsafe Structure/1709.03(E)- Foundation Walls, TRIAL DATE- 08/11/2023

Case# 4934, 05/25/2023, 291 W. Main St, /1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles- Prohibitions/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls/1709.03(n)- Windows/1511.03(2)(b)(c)- Open Burning, Final Notice- Sent

July 1-15 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)

Case# 4781, 02/07/2023, 422 S. South St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1141.02- Principal Uses- Sales & Leasing/1179.02- Junk Yard, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4542, 07/26/2022, 257 Westfield Dr, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1308.01(d)- Public Nuisance, Case Closed-Resolved by Tenant

Case# 4812, 03/02/2023, 219 Oak St, 925.13- Personal Property in Street/925.07-Containers to be Removed, Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 4977, 06/29/2023, 451 W. Vine St, 925.07-Containers to be Removed, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4976, 06/29/2023, 430 Valley St, 925.07-Containers to be Removed, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4878, 05/1/2023, 530 N. Wood St, 1709.03(f)-Exterior Walls, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4860, 05/08/2023, 117 Woodland Dr, 1709.02(F0 Accessory Structures- Fence, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4971, 06/22/2023, 55 Lorish Ave, 357.02(b)- Parking and Storage on Residential Property, Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant