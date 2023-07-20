Clinton Co. Municipal Court sentencings

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between July 10 and July 18:

• Joel Harris, 39, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, assessed $170 court costs. Harris must pay $122.75 in restitution to the victim.

• Jeremy Lamb, 37, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a receiving stolen property charge.

• Kyler Whitt, 31, of Lebanon, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (135 days suspended), license suspended from July 18, 2023-July 17, 2024, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Whitt must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Lori Hoffer-Hodge, 53, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from July 11, 2023-July 11, 2024, fined $1,070, assessed $170 court costs. Hoffer-Hodge must complete a three-day residential program and reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $350 of the fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 27. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and an O.V.I. were dismissed.

• Ernie Cain, 74, of Morrow, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $175 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Cain must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A one-way traffic violation and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Elijah Howard, 24, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $180 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Howard must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Ronald Krohn, 49, theft, sentenced to 120 days in jail (eleven days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Krohn must take part in one year of non-reporting probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $15 in restitution to the victim.

• Markel Sparks II, 31, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Sparks must have no contact with the incident locations and the victims. Additional charges of trespassing and menacing were dismissed.

• Michael Wertz, 67, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $35, assessed $170 court costs.

• Syed Waseem, 35, of West Chester, open container, assessed $170 court costs.

• Charles Batsold, 46, of Blanchester, rabies quarantine violation, tags to be worn, fined $35, assessed $170 court costs. A dog registration violation was dismissed.

• Rex Burris, 61, of Sabina, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Kyle Clifton, 21, of Morrow, no fishing license, fined $35.

• Brendan Kelly, 29, of Wilmington, going 97 in a 65 speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Kelly.

• Kelly Soga, 30, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Soga.

• Tina Sanvido, 37, of Mentor, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Sanvido.

• Jacob Hatton, 21, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $195 court costs. The case was waived by Hatton.

• Sujan Tamang, 26, of Pittsburgh, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Tamang.

• Elizabeth Skaggs, 33, of Martinsville, theft. Sentencing stayed.

