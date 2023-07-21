Wilmington City Council member Jonathan McKay gave a very informative program about the signing of the Declaration of Independence at the English Club meeting held on July 7. Submitted photo

The English Club met July 7 at McCoy’s Small Party Room. Hostesses Carolyn Horan, Jean Singleton, and Jane Walker welcomed everyone and invited them to the tables decorated with a patriotic theme for the Fourth of July.

President Nancy Williams introduced guests and asked Sharon Breckel to give the blessing. After the buffet picnic meal, “Happy Birthday” was sung to Joan Burge and Anne Lynch in honor of their July birthdays.

Jean Singleton introduced Wilmington City Council member Jonathan McKay, who gave a very informative program about the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He noted that “1776” and “Hamilton” Broadway shows, though entertaining, are not historically accurate.

Thomas Jefferson, as the author of the Declaration was very aware of the dispute between the North and South over the issue of slavery. There were several drafts of the document with the subject of slavery never mentioned.

The Declaration of Independence was full of new ideas, and the people of the colonies were frightened to be involved with something against the King of England. Jonathan stated it took two wars for the document to become important.

Jonathan recommended books by David McCullough and Benjamin Rush to read for accurate history.

Roll call was answered by naming a place in Ohio members and guests would like to visit. Minutes were read and approved and the treasurer gave her report. Joan Burge, sunshine chairman, reported she had sent cards to members with July birthdays.

The nominating committee reported the following slate of officers for 2024: president, Carolyn Horan; vice president, Kathy Kral volunteered to fill that position; secretary, Jean Singleton; treasurer, Sharon Breckel; and sunshine chairman, Joan Burge. The slate was approved and the officers will be installed at the August meeting.

The next meeting will be Aug. 4 with Connie Townsend and Barbara Ostermeier serving as hostesses.