Winning team members Greg Carey, Kirby Tolliver, Jim Chroust and Mark Bolton

The team of Jim Chroust, Kirby Tolliver, Greg Carey and Mark Bolton won the second annual Health Alliance of Clinton County Golf Classic June 23 at Snow Hill Country Club with 22 teams participating.

Golfers had a chance to win a 2023 Ford Bronco for a hole-in-one. Additional hole-in-one prizes included Callaway golf shopping spree, choice of Swing Caddie or L4 Laser range finder with scope, vacation for four at Lajitas Golf Resort and Spa, all sponsored by Busam Ford, according to a press release for the event.

The team of Randall Davis, Brady Snyder, Steve Croghan and John Schram tied for first with a 56 over the 18-hole scramble tournament. They finished second in a scorecard playoff. on were the winning team with a scorecard playoff.

Third place team consisted of Samuel Crace, Scot Crace, Conner Heffner and Seth Newman.

Golfers had a breakfast with homemade pastries donated by the Health Alliance members and Snow Hill provided a lunch buffet.

Numerous other contests were held on selected holes. The course tested the golfers’ skills, with longest drive, closest to the pin, and putting contests on selected holes.

Seventeen people won raffle baskets. Door prize was a grill from Lowe’s and was won by Arthur Havey.

Tournament sponsors were Busam Ford, Mark Daley, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Long Pharmacy, RoofX, Lowe’s, Generations Pizzeria, Pro-Install, judge Chad Carey, Murphy Theatre. Hole sponsors and our golfers who participated made this a successful event.

Co-Chairpersons of the golf event were Ann Johnson and Connie Mason.

Golf committee members are Barb Davis, Betty Lou Germann, Bobbi Jo Schlaegel, Cindy Petrich, Debra Hale, Dorothy Henry, Gretchen James, Jennifer Hollon, Jo Miller, Joann Chamberlin, Kathy Havey, Kay Fisher, Mary Camp, Nan Kennelly, Nancy Bernard, Pat Richardson, Patti Cook, Patti Settlemyre, Regina Carey, Ruth Ann Faris, Sharon Johnson, Staci Close, Susan Kocher, Thelma Ledford and Tracy Stewart.

Kyle Miller and Hunter Toller along with Snow Hill Country Club were thanked by the committee, the press release stated.

The Health Alliance past recipients are the Cancer Patient Assistance Program, Heather’s Hope for Diabetes and the Medical Education Fund.

The Health Alliance of Clinton County is a partner with the Clinton County Foundation, an independent non-profit organization.