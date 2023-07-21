Reid

BLANCHESTER — A Midland man is facing charges following an alleged road rage incident.

Edward Reid, 54, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated menacing after an incident on July 9 when he reportedly brandished a gun, according to a release from Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton.

According to the release, an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street for a reported incident of road rage where a driver brandished a handgun.

“An officer spoke to both parties; Edward Reid reported that he did pull his handgun out, pointing the muzzle up, after feeling he was ‘brake checked’ by the other driver, who called,” the release states.

The caller advised he was “brake checked” by Reid. When the caller passed Reid’s vehicle, he observed “Reid pointing the handgun at (the caller) and his 7 year-old child that was in the vehicle,” the release states.

The weapon was described as a.357 snub nose revolver. The release states the weapon was loaded and was collected as evidence.

Reid was taken to the Clinton County Jail, where he later bonded out. Reid has since been arraigned in the Clinton County Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty.

