‘Farm To Bottle Festival’ coming to town Aug. 25-27

WILMINGTON — Community members are invited to experience the “Farm To Bottle Festival,” which will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds from Aug. 25 to 27. This three-day event will showcase a variety of distilleries, breweries, wineries, live music performances, captivating exhibitions, and more, according to organizers.

At the festival, attendees can indulge in a wide selection of craft beverages from Ohio and neighboring states. With beer, wine, bourbon, and moonshine available, visitors will have the opportunity to taste and savor the finest flavors throughout the event.

The festival will feature tasting events every day, allowing guests to explore and appreciate the craftsmanship behind each beverage. Whether you’re a beer enthusiast, wine lover, or whiskey connoisseur, the Farm To Bottle Festival aims to cater to every palate.

In addition to the beverages, the festival will host a range of activities and shows. Car and truck enthusiasts can admire a display of classic and modern vehicles at the Car/Truck Show, while the Bike Show and Jeep/Off-Road Vehicle Show will thrill fans of two-wheeled and off-road adventures.

Music lovers can look forward to over 20 music acts and bands performing throughout the event. From foot-tapping bluegrass to energizing hard rock, the festival offers a diverse lineup to suit all musical tastes. The musical entertainment will include Graveyard Mafia, Eternal Frequency, The Amy Sailor Band, Audience of Rain, Aaron Jones & the Kool Kats, The Buttermilk Biscuit Boys, Gunshine, Reeking Havoc, Dusty, Ennuff, 2’ Nuff, Daniel Bennett & The Dirty Shirleys, Sundown Band, Allen Talbot, Moccasin Creek, Samson Ferrell, and more.

Adding to the excitement, seven cast members from the popular Moonshiners Master Distiller series will be in attendance. Fans will have the opportunity to meet these experts, receive advice, and engage in friendly conversations.

The Farm To Bottle Festival will also feature presentations and exhibitions, including still building, glass blowing, chainsaw carving, and a special display dedicated to the legendary Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton.

For those seeking an immersive experience, campsites are available for rent, allowing guests to fully enjoy the festival.

For more information and tickets, please visit the official “Farm To Bottle Fest” Facebook page.