Wilmington Police Chief Matthew Patrick, far right, is joined by his family as he’s recognized for his actions on duty in May. John Hamilton | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — A local officer was honored at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting for his actions while on duty.

Patrolman Matthew Patrick of the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) was joined by family members as he was recognized for actions involving a veteran having mental health problems.

WPD Chief Ron Fithen read a letter from Sgt. Joshua Gibson, officer Patrick’s immediate supervisor, that detailed the May 18 event for which Patrick was recognized.

On the mentioned date, Patrick responded to a “situation involving a United States Armed Forces veteran who was in a mental health crisis and contemplating self harm,” according to the letter.

Patrick, a veteran himself, made contact with the veteran and made a connection with him. According to the letter, Patrick observed signs that the veteran was in “an emotional state” needing “immediate attention by medical and mental health professionals.”

The letter goes on to say Patrick created a rapport with the veteran, remaining “patient, polite, calm, courteous, and genuinely taking an interest” in the veteran’s well-being. Patrick was able to determine the veteran had a firearm and was able to remove it without incident.

The veteran was able to get the help needed, according to the letter, adding that Patrick “went the extra mile” and stayed with the veteran at the hospital even after his shift ended, the letter noted.

“Patrolman Patrick helped take a situation that had the potential of turning out very tragically and he assisted a U.S. veteran in his time of need. He went above and beyond on this day,” the letter ends.

Patrick was sworn in as a Wilmington Police officer last July.

Also during council:

• The council performed the first readings on two resolutions lowering the speed limits on two streets. One would lower the speed limit on Davids Drive from 50 mph to 45 mph. The other would lower the speed limits on a section of Rombach Avenue (starting at Davids Drive and ending at the stop light by Chipotle) from 50 mph to 35 mph.

• Council member Nick Eveland was named president pro tem of council for the remainder of the year.

