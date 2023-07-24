Community Calendar

“Rock the Block” set for Friday and Saturday

As the summer heats up, the excitement continues on Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, with “Rock the Block,” a highly-anticipated event held at the intersection of Main and Sugartree in Wilmington. Attendees can expect two days of music, food, and fun. Rock the Block has become a highlight of the summer, attracting music enthusiasts from far and wide.

Port William Liberty Twp. Jt. Fire to hold ice cream social

The Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District will hold its annual ice cream social on Sunday, July 30 at the firehouse, located at 7211 North State Route 134, Wilmington from 1-4 p.m. Ice cream and cookies will be served.

Community Action to host open house at Aging Up facility

Clinton County Community Action Program will be hosting an open house/dedication ceremony honoring the former judge, Michael Daugherty, at the Aging Up Facility, located at 717 N. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington on Aug. 3 from 1-3 p.m. The event is open to the public to showcase new amenities available to the community, including a newly built and furnished exercise room.

Community blood drive to be held

Give blood during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win Cincinnati Bengals season tickets when you donate at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 3 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

WHS Class of 1978 to hold 45-year reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45-year reunion from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. For detailed information, join the Wilmington H.S. Class Reunion-1978 Facebook page or email [email protected]