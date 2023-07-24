A new “vidTELLER” machine at Peoples Bank in Wilmington. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Peoples Bank recently launched a new “vidTELLER” experience at three of its locations, including 1344 Rombach Ave.

The bank will hold a public open house on Aug. 1 from 2-4 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at the Rombach branch. Everyone is welcome to come out and meet the vidTellers in person, learn how the Interactive Teller Machines work, and enjoy refreshments and giveaways, according to a news release.

The vidTELLER experience is enabled through a state-of-the-art Interactive Teller Machine (ITM). These advanced machines are equipped with video conferencing capabilities that allow customers to connect directly with a Peoples Bank associate in real-time, according to the release. This provides customers with a wide range of banking services, including cash withdrawals, deposits, check cashing, fund transfers, account inquiries, and more. This experience occurs in the drive-thru lanes at select Peoples Bank locations and the vidTELLERs are actually located in the Peoples Bank office located at 48 N. South St. in downtown Wilmington.

Renee Walker, Peoples Bank Clinton County market team leader, said, “We are so pleased to introduce live virtual tellers to the Wilmington market and we look forward to continuing to provide extraordinary client experience while adding an additional level of convenience. The Wilmington market is not only benefiting from the addition of the ITMs, but also the addition of employment opportunities in the customer care center right here in Wilmington.”

Ashley Brown, senior vice president of Peoples Bank, said, “We are always on the lookout for new technology that enhances the client experience and we firmly believe ITMs achieve this objective.”

The ITMs are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays with a 24/7 standard ATM as well.