Blanchester Police Dept. reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

**This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, or traffic stops**

July 1-15

Some of the calls handled include:

An officer responded to a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for a man possibly selling drugs. The caller advised they believed they saw a baggie of green leafy substance and a baggie of a crystallized substance pulled from the lunch box the man had. Officers spoke with the man, who showed them a clear bag of smaller bags within it, as well as a bag of tobacco, which could have been mistaken as narcotics.

An officer responded to a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for the report of a fight involving 10 people. Upon arrival, only one person was on scene and stated nothing happened.

A caller reported a man and woman yelling in the woods behind their house, with hearing a woman yelling to return her narcotics and yelling to stop hitting her. An officer located a man and woman, who denied any altercation occurring, but stated they heard yelling on the other side of the railroad tracks. The officer was unable to locate anyone else in the area.

An officer was called to the 700 block of W. Main Street for a man that was passed out and possibly intoxicated outside of the business. An officer located the unresponsive male, whom stated he was waiting on a friend to pick him up. Blanchester EMS was called to check on the man, who was then picked up by his friend.

An officer was called to a business in the 200 block of W. Main Street for the report of a dispute between a man and a woman. Both advised they had a verbal agreement.

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of W. Main Street for the report of a stolen historical trash can. The caller advised that the can was in poor condition, and empty. The caller was told to contact Rumpke to see if they took it as trash.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Center Street for a report of a neighbor throwing cement blocks into the other’s yard. It was found one party was having work done, and the contractors made the mess and would fix the issue. Officers spoke to both parties, who came to an agreement and apologized to one another.

An officer was called to the 300 block of W. Main Street for an active domestic violence occurring in a vehicle. Officers patrolled for the vehicle, but did not locate it. The caller was anonymous, so the officer was unable to get additional information.

A vehicle was reported striking a large road closed sign in the 300 block of W. Main Street; witnesses reported that the vehicle was traveling at a fast rate of speed and did not slow or stop after striking the sign. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

An officer responded to the 500 block of W. Main Street for the report of loud music coming from a festival downtown.

A caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of E. Center Street occupied by several individuals. The people were found to be homeless and were provided with resources.

A possible overdose was reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street. The subject stated he was sleeping. Blanchester EMS also responded.

An officer responded to the 7000 block of Brock Drive for a welfare check. An officer spoke to the woman, who stated she was upset, but not suicidal.

An officer, as well as Blanchester EMS, were dispatched to the area of S. Broadway and Bourbon Streets for a man on a sidewalk who was unresponsive. Blanchester EMS administered Narcan and the man came to. The man stated he made an appointment with a treatment facility.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of W. Fancy Street for a welfare check, after a man was found to be unresponsive in a vehicle. Blanchester EMS also responded, and the man stated he was sleeping. The man was previously put into contact with a treatment facility and had a ride arranged to take him to the facility.

An officer responded to the 900 block of Cherry Street for the report of a woman that called 911, yelling that she needed help. Upon arrival, the woman stated that a hospital was controlling her AC unit and was turning it off. Blanchester EMS also responded and transported the woman to the hospital.

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of W. John Street for the report of subjects cutting through their yards to go to the cemetery. Officers located the subjects later and advised them to not cut through private property.

An officer responded to a young child running in the 100 block of Carr Street. The responding officer located the residence and parent of the child, who stated they work third shift and fell asleep. Children Services was also contacted.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block S. Broadway Street for an employee reporting she was being yelled at by a woman. An officer spoke to the other half, who denied the allegations.

A caller reported a male asking her if she wanted to smoke with him . The caller stated she felt uncomfortable, as the male was not a customer, and management told the man to leave. An officer spoke to the man, who said it was a misunderstanding, as he and his wife used to smoke with the caller. The business did not wish for the man to return, and he was advised.

An employee of a business in the 200 block of W. Main Street reported a customer became angry over breakfast food not being served. The customer exited their vehicle and confronted the employee, a 17 year-old, at the window and placed his hand in the window and refused to allow employees close the window. A 49 year-old Maineville man is listed as the suspect with charges pending.

A business owner reported damage to a storage unit, as well as an individual being on the property that was previously told not to be. A warrant was requested for a 29 year-old woman and a 24 year-old male out of this incident.

A trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Baldwin Street; the caller advised that a man was peering into a bedroom window, and fled on foot while she was on the phone with dispatch. An officer responded to the area, but did not locate the suspect. The scene was processed and evidence was collected to be sent to the crime lab.

A theft of a motorcycle was reported in the 100 block of Orchard View Lane. This matter is still under investigation.

A report of insurance fraud was reported; this matter is still under investigation.

A report of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms was reported by a 63 year-old male in the 7000 block of Fairground Road. The suspect is listed as a 34 year-old female. This matter is still under investigation.

An officer was called to the area of the 200 block of W. Main Street for the report of a man and a woman arguing. The officer spoke to the couple, and the woman, a 47 year-old, was found to have warrants out of Warren and Butler Counties for theft and possession of drug abuse instruments and was placed under arrest.

A 54 year-old Midland man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated menacing following a road rage incident. The caller reported that the suspect pointed a handgun at him and his child.

A report of a theft of candy bars was reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street. A 42 year-old Blanchester man is listed as the suspect.

A citizen reported that a woman was following a man and yelling at him in front of the municipal building before following one another into the woods. Officers checked the woods and eventually located the male, who stated he just wanted his wife to leave him alone, and that she was yelling at him. An officer later located the woman and issued a citation to her for disorderly conduct, as she had been warned previously.

A violation of a protection order was reported in the 800 block of E. Center Street. A 42 year-old male was listed as a suspect and warrant was requested for his arrest.

Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Cherry Street; the caller reported seeing a vehicle doing doughnuts on the football field, causing damage to the field. This matter is under investigation.

A theft was reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street. The suspect is listed as a 17 year-old, however, the victim did not wish to move forward with any charges.

A caller reported that she and her 9-year-old daughter were threatened by an unknown woman in the 300 block of W. Main Street. The caller reported that the suspect approached them with a baseball bat after accusing the caller of looking at her. Officers were able to identify the suspect, who fled prior to their arrival. A warrant was requested for the arrest if a 47 year-old Blanchester woman, after officers were unable to make contact with the suspect.

An officer responded to the report of threats being made at a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street. A juvenile reported that three adult females, whom he did not know, started harassing him after overhearing a conversation he was having with someone else. The juvenile reported that one of the females brandished a firearm, which video footage corroborated. This matter is still under investigation.