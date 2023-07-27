Front row left to right: Conner Pernice, Dreyden Nared, Lucas Ford, Warren Miller; Row Two: Gavin Montgomery, Brennan Johnson, Max Montgomery, Braxton Vanzant, Trenton Ford, Coach Carol Tedrick, Colt Thompson, John Lamoreaux, Coach Jack Grehan, Coach Bruce Warren; Row Three: Jake Schneider, Coach Richard Tedrick, Jacob Best, Grayson Pernice, John Hall, Elijah Pernice, Alex Roe, Colt Reihle, Coach Grant Warren, George Hall. Unavailable for photo Shotgun Committee Chair John Tonkin, Workshop Coordinator, RSO and Photographer Cindy Warren and Cook Nan Allen. Submitted photo

The Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman’s Association (CCFSA) located at 301 Batson Road, Wilmington, held its annual Youth Skeet Workshop this past month.

Fifteen participants ranging from ages 12-18 spent three days on the ranges learning the shotgun game of “Skeet.” The workshop is financially supported through grant monies provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) “Step Outside Grant,” and the Ohio Gun Collectors combined with the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation. This workshop would not be possible without the generous support of this organization.

Safety is the number one goal of the workshop, followed by fun and marksmanship. Each day the morning started with safety instruction including reminders about muzzle direction, action open, finger off the trigger until ready to shoot and to wear eye and ear protection.

The game of Skeet consists of eight stations where shooters attempt to hit a moving clay target for a total of 25 clays per round. Five-Stand is a five-station clay target game with eight different target presentations for a total of 25 clays per round. On day three there is a quick competition involving a scored full round of skeet or 5-Stand.

The top score determines the “Top Shot” for that group. Group One, Skeet, “Top Shot” was Dreyden Nared; Group two, Skeet, was Jake Schneider; and Group three, 5-Stand, was Trenton Ford.