Brian Smith, president-elect of the Wilmington Rotary Club, Christopher Bourgraf, senior global marketing manager of Ferno Inc., and Brian Bourgraf. Submitted photo

Brian Bourgraf, a fellow Rotarian, introduced Christopher Bourgraf, senior global marketing manager of Ferno Inc., who spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club on July 11. The Rotary Club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital meeting room.

Ferno has a local presence but also is changing to make it a more global organization.

Bourgraf said that as the leading global provider of emergency care solutions, Ferno put its decades of experience to work for you, innovating products to transform the delivery of emergency care. FERNO’s POWER X1 Ambulance Cot, iNX Integrated Patient Transport & Loading System, and iNTRAXX Integrated Vehicle Component System are proof of its history of innovation.

Bourgraf also said that through it all, Ferno has maintained a focus on safety and a commitment to helping medics and EMS agencies deliver the very best emergency care.