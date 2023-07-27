Peyton Keniston (middle), a 2023 Wilmington High School graduate and graduate of the Great Oaks of Aviation Maintenance Program, recently received the highest honor of his Eagle Badge for his service in the Boy Scouts of America. He is set to leave for the US Navy on Aug. 7. He is pictured with his parents, Meghan and Shawn Keniston.
Submitted photo
Peyton Keniston (middle), a 2023 Wilmington High School graduate and graduate of the Great Oaks of Aviation Maintenance Program, recently received the highest honor of his Eagle Badge for his service in the Boy Scouts of America. He is set to leave for the US Navy on Aug. 7. He is pictured with his parents, Meghan and Shawn Keniston.