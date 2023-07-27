Annual community baby shower set for Aug. 4

Clinton County Woman Infant Children (WIC) program and Clinton County Health District (CCHD), with the help from partners at Ohio Early Intervention and Help Me Grow, will be hosting their annual community baby shower on Friday, Aug. 4.

This special event is for first-time mothers living in Clinton County who are currently pregnant or whose first child will be less than 6-months-old on Aug. 1, 2023. Guests can enjoy snacks, games, door prizes, and more. Space is limited and you must be registered to attend.

Community Baby Showers are fun celebrations with a purpose: to provide education to pregnant women and families about community resources and expose them to information that will assist in a healthy pregnancy, baby, and family, according to a news release.

If you would like to register for this event, please visit https://form.jotform.com/230824772344154 to fill out a form. For more information call (937) 944-3215. Those registered can bring one guest.